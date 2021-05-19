NIOS Board Exams 2021: The decision came after lakhs of students registered for class 10th and 12th exams have been demanding cancellation or postponement of the examinations in wake of the grim COVID-19 situation in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Wednesday announced that that it has cancelled the Class 10 board examinations due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The Class 10 board exams of NIOS are scheduled to be conducted in June. NIOS also announced that the board examinations for class 12 have been postponed till further orders.

“The Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Secondary courses scheduled in June 2021 is hereby cancelled and the Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Senior Secondary & Vocational courses scheduled in June 2021 is hereby postponed till further order," NIOS said in an official notice.

The decision came after lakhs of students registered for class 10th and class 12th board exams have been demanding cancellation or postponement of the examination in wake of the grim COVID-19 situation in the country.

The new dates for the class 12th board examinations have not been announced yet and the NIOS said that it will release a new notification with revised dates at least 15 days ahead of the beginning of the exams.

For class 10 students, the open schooling institute said that it will devise a new evaluation process and suitable criteria for assessment for class 10 results. As per the NIOS, it will devise a mode of assessment that is in the best interest of learners. Since NIOs are open schools and classes are conducted in distance mode, the continuous assessment mode is not possible to evaluate students which is opted by other school boards.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has been receiving thousands of requests from students across the country to also cancel the class 12th board exams in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, no final decision has been announced yet and the class 12th board exams stand postponed. The CBSE in April had cancelled the class 10th board exams due to a surge in COVID cases.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan