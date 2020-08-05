New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk:

The National Institute of Open Schooling i.e. NIOS on Wednesday announced the results for class 12th board exams on the official website of NIOS. Students who have appeared for the exam can now see their result at nios.ac.in or on the result portal- results.nios.ac.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their NIOS 12th Results 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the result for National Institute of Open Schooling class 12 result online.

Step-1: Students have to visit the official website of the NIOS i.e, nios.ac.in.

Step-2: Click on Result on the top of the page

Step-3 Select ‘Secondary and Senior Secondary’ from the drop list

Step-4 Enter the enrollment number

Step-5: Make sure to key in Captcha

Step-6: Click on submit

Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held in March-April which was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. The institute had later decided to conduct the exam in July. Then, the NIOS issued a notice on July 10, informing that the examinations are cancelled due to covid-19 and the results will be released under the new assessment scheme. Also, the Supreme Court had directed NIOS to release the results of the 10th and 12th classes by 7 August 2020.

The institute has evaluated the students on the basis of their previous performance, however, the students can improve their grades in the next session. Meanwhile, the students can check exam evaluation details on the official website of NIOS.

Srishti Goel