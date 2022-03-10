New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Institute of Fashion Technology, (NIFT) has declared the results for its NIFT Entrance Exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results for the NIFT 2022 Entrance Exam on the official websites – nift.ac.in and niftadmissions.ac.in

The fashion technology conducted the exam for admissions into regular Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. In order for students to check their results, they first need to log in through their email id, password, and security pin.

If you have appeared for the exam and want to check the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How to check NIFT Entrance Exam Result 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website -- niftadmissions.ac.in

Step 2: Students on the homepage will find the link that reads "Result for Online Entrance Exam"

Step 3: Now, students will get the option that says, “Click here to view your result”

Step 4: Now, students need to click on sign in and enter their email id and password

Step 5: The NIFT results will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of results for future use

The candidates who will qualify for the NIFT test will further be eligible to appear for the situation test of the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programme in April. Later candidates will be asked to fill in their top three choices on the candidate portal.

Check NIFT Admission 2022 schedule here:

Choice filling -- March 9 to March 11, 2022

Admit card download -- March 16, 2022

Situation Test for B.Des -- April 2 to 5, 2022

Group Discussion and Personal Interviews for PG Course Candidates -- April 7 to 26, 2022

The fashion institute offers a variety of courses including Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes in Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen