New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is all set to announce the entrance results today (March 09). Candidates who appeared for the NIFT design entrance 2022 exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website -- nift.ac.in.

The NIFT design entrance exam took place on February 06. In order to check and download the NIFT entrance exam results, candidates need to log in through their email id, password, and security pin. The NIFT results will contain the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, category, programme, and marks obtained. Along with results, the cutoff marks for NIFT 2022 will also be declared.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check the results (once released) then here's how you can do it by following this step-wise guide.

How to check the NIFT entrance exam 2022 result



Step 1: Visit the official website of NIFT -- nift.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link of 'Admission' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to find the “Result for NIFT entrance exam” tab -- click on that

Step 4: Students need to enter valid NIFT login credentials - email id, password -- click on submit

Step 5: NIFT result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download the NIFT 2022 results and take the printout of the same for future use.

Candidates who will clear the NIFT entrance test will further be eligible to appear for the situation test. The fashion institute will conduct the situation test from April 2 to 5, 2022.

Candidates who will qualify for the shortlist test will have to provide their preference of location for appearing in the situation test. The last date to fill the preference is set as March 11.

