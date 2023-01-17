NIFT Admit Card 2023 Released At niiftadmissions.in, Exam On February 5; Check Details

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Monday evening released the admit card for NIFT 2023 exam. The exam will be held on February 5. It will be conducted for seek admission to UG and PG programmes including Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Management, Master of Design and Masters of Fashion Technology. Candidates can check their date sheet at– niiftadmissions.in.

“NIFT entrance exam admit card is live for regular UG, PG & NLEA programmes, you are requested to login and download your admit card for further details,” reads the official notice.

NIFT 2023 aspirants are required to carry the admit card along with a photo ID to the exam center on the exam day. According to the media report, the result will be released in the second week of March.

NIFT 2023 written exam will include a Creative Ability Test (CAT) and General Ability Test (GAT). The GAT will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, while the CAT test will be held in pen-paper mode.

Exam Pattern

According to the previous trends, the NIFT syllabus consists of five sections including Quantitative Ability, Communication Ability, English Comprehension, Analytical Ability, General Knowledge, and Current Affairs. The written exam will consist of a Creative Ability Test (CAT) and General Ability Test (GAT). The GAT will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, while the CAT test will be held in pen-paper mode.

NIFT CAT paper will be of three hours duration and it evaluates the skills and observation perspective of the aspirants. While the NIFT GAT paper will be consists of two hours it will be conducted for the Bachelor in Design courses.

NIFT Admit Card 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– nift.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘NIFT 2023 admit card download’

Step 3: Candidates have to enter their email id and password.

Step 4: Now click on the submit button.

Step 5: NIFT admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download and print out the NIFT admit card 2023 for future reference.