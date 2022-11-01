NIFT 2023 Registrations: Application Proces For Admissions Begins At Nift.ac.in; Here's How To Apply

THE NATIONAL Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Tuesday started the registration process for 2023 admissions to the institute. The last date to submit the application form is December 31. The NIFT registrations have started for different design programmes including Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design. Apart from these, the admission process has also started for MDes programmes - Master of Fashion Management (MFM) and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech). Candidates can apply from the official website -- nift.ac.in.

NIFT 2023 exam will be held next year in the first week of February and the admit card will be released by January end. Candidates from the general category will have to pay Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500 for SC, ST and PwD categories. Candidates must have passed the 12th exam from a recognised board to appear for the NIFT 2023 examination. General category candidates should be less than 24 years of age while reserved category candidates will get five years of upper-age relaxation.

Candidates must know that NIFT counselling 2023 will be held in five-seat allocation rounds in the third week of May next year. Only qualified candidates can attend the NIFT 2023 counselling. Candidates can apply for 17 NIFT campuses across India and a total of 4,517 seats will be offered in multiple UG and PG design programmes. The exam duration will be two hours and during the exam, candidates will be provided with all the required design materials.

NIFT 2023 Registration: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- nift.ac.in

Step 2: Now, candidates have to click on the link 'NIFT result Exam admission 2023'

Step 3: Candidates have to register using details of the application process and upload the documents

Step 4: Now, the payment window will open and have to pay the application fee

Step 5: Click on submit and download the NIFT 2022 application form for future reference