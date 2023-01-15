NIFT 2023 Admit Card To Release Today On nift.ac.in; Here's How To Download

The National Institute of Fashion Technology, NIFT will release the NIFT admit card 2023 today January 15. All the candidates who registered for the fashion entrance exam will have to download the hall tickets to appear in the exam. Candidates can visit the official website at niftadmissions.in. to download the hall tickets. To access and download the NIFT 2023 admit card, candidates need to log in with their application number and password.

NIFT Entrance Exam 2023 will be held on February 5, 2023. The answer key and response sheets of the candidates would be made available in the second week of February. The result of the NIFT 2023 Entrance Exam is expected to be declared in March 2023.

Meanwhile, for the National Institute of Fashion Technology, NIFT entrance exam all the candidates will have to carry the admit cards. Candidates are required to carry a printed copy of the NIFT admit card along with a valid photo identity proof on exam day.

The NIFT hall ticket will include the candidate's photo, signature, name, roll number, exam date, centre details, shift timing and exam day instructions. Candidates are advised to verify the details printed on the NIFT admit card and should contact exam authorities in case of any discrepancies found in it. Here, check all the details that you need to cross-check after downloading the admit card.

NIFT 2023 Admit Card: Details To Check

Candidate's name

Candidate's photgraph, signature

NIFT roll number

NIFT application number of the candidate

Exam centre details

Exam date

Category

Candidates' date of birth

Applied programme

Reporting timing, exam timing, and exam centre gate closing timing of part A (CAT)

Exam timing and exam centre gate closing time of part B (GAT)

NIFT exam centre code

Here's How Candidates Can Download NIFT 2023 Admit Card

Step1-Visit the official website-- niftadmissions.in

Step2-Click on ‘NIFT Admit card’ link available on the home page

Step3-Insert the NIFT application number, date of birth and email id and submit

Step4-NIFT admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step5-Download the hall ticket and print a copy for further reference.