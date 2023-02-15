NIELIT Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins For Scientist B Posts At nielit.gov.in; Check Details

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) started the application process for the post of Scientist B in the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (ICERT). The last date to apply will be March 16, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 9 vacant posts for scientist B. Candidates can apply at nielit.gov.in.

The NIELIT Scientist B Recruitment 2023 detailed notification has been released on the official website. The exam notification contains all the details of the recruitment briefly including vacancy details, eligibility criteria, important dates, selection process, etc.

NIELIT Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

General, OBC, and EWS categories candidates will have to pay the Rs 800 application fee. While SC, ST, PWD, and Women categories candidates will not have to pay any fee for the application form.

NIELIT Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

-Written Test

-Personal Interview

-Document Verification

NIELIT Scientist B Vacancy 2023: Category Wise List

UR– 4 Vacancy

SC– 1 Vacancy

OBC– 3 Vacancy

EWS– 1 Vacancy

Total– 9 Vacancy

NIELIT Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The upper age of candidates should not be more than 30 years as of the closing date of application i.e. 16th March 2023. While the relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided as per the rules of the Govt.

NIELIT Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Online application begins– February 16, 2023

Online application last date– March 16, 2023

Written Exam– To Be Notified Soon

NIELIT Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

The candidates who wish to apply for NIELIT Recruitment 2023 Scientist B must fulfill the desired qualification required for this job vacancy. Candidates must have the BE/B. Tech in Computer Science/Information Technology/Electronics and Communication/

Electronics and Telecommunication/Electrical Engineering with one-year work experience. Or M. Sc. in Physics/Electronics/Applied Electronics with one year of relevant work experience.Or Department of Electronics and Accreditation of Computer Courses (DOEACC) B-Level or Graduate Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) with one year of relevant work experience. Or Master in Computer Application (MCA) degree with one year of relevant work experience.