NID DAT 2023 Prelims Admit Card Released At admissions.nid.edu; Here’s How To Check

NID DAT 2023 exam will be conducted on January 8, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two stages. The pre exam will consist of objective and subjective type questions. Candidates can check for more details at admissions.nid.edu

Updated: Mon, 02 Jan 2023 04:48 PM IST
The National Institute of Design (NID) on Monday released the admit card for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 Preliminary examination. The exam will be conducted on January 8, 2023. Candidates can check and download the admit card at– admissions.nid.edu.

NID DAT 2023 examination will be conducted in two stages including prelims and mains. The prelims paper will consist of objective and subjective type questions. The DAT prelims paper for the BDes course is a paper-and-pencil/pen test which includes questions based on text and visuals. The BDes question paper will be in English language only. The MDes DAT prelims question paper will consist of 100 marks questions from the Common Design Aptitude Test and a Discipline Specific Test, which together will evaluate the Design Aptitude of the candidate. 

Candidates must note that they have to wear face masks at the test centres. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam venue without face masks. However, candidates will be asked to remove the face mask at the entry gate for identification purposes.

The NID DAT 2023 prelims will be conducted in cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada. 

NID DAT 2023: Here’s How To Check 

Step 1: Go to the official website– admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: Click on the link 'Download Admit Card for DAT Prelims 2023-24'

Step 3: Now enter the required credentials and log in.

Step 4: Download the admit card and take the printout for future reference

