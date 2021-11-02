New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After a long wait, NTA released NEET UG Results 2021 on Monday evening on the official website. This year a total of 15,442,75 candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam, out of which three candidates scored perfect 720 out of 720 marks, while 16 candidates scored 715.

Mrinal Kutteri from Telangana, Tanmay Gupta from Jammu and Kashmir and Karhika G Nair from Maharashtra secured AIR 1 in the NEET UG 2021. As there are three candidates who have scored the same marks, NTA will use tie-breaking formula during the counselling process.

NEET Result 2021: Tie-Breaker Criteria

This year, NTA has removed the provision of giving priority to a candidate older in age while preparing the merit list. So here is the new policy:

1. Candidates obtaining higher marks or percentile scores in Biology (Botany and Zoology).

2. Candidate obtaining higher marks or percentile score in Chemistry.

3. Candidate with less proportion of incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects.

NTA will consider all three to decide the merit position of a candidate.

Meanwhile, this year only 870074 candidates were able to qualify National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

NEET UG 2021: Counselling

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation, NTA has decided to conduct an online counselling process to curb the spread of the virus.

Here have a look at the list of the website for AIQ and State Quota Counselling :

NEET 2021: All India Quota Counselling

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC): mcc.nic.in

AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC): aaccc.gov.in

Veterinary Council of India (VCI): The website will be announced soon

NEET 2021: State Quota Counselling

Andhra Pradesh: ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Assam: dme.assam.gov.in

Arunachal Pradesh: apdhte.nic.in

Bihar: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Chandigarh: gmch.gov.in

Goa: dte.goa.gov.in

Chhattisgarh: cgdme.in

Gujarat: medadmgujarat.org

Haryana: dmer.haryana.gov.in

Jammu and Kashmir: jkbopee.gov.in

Jharkhand: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in

Karnataka: kea.kar.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh: dme.mponline.gov.in

Maharashtra: cetcell.mahacet.org

Meghalaya: meghealth.gov.in

Manipur: manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in

Mizoram: mc.mizoram.gov.in

Nagaland: dtenagaland.org.in

Odisha: ojee.nic.in

Puducherry: centacpuducherry.in

Rajasthan: Website will be announced soon

Punjab: bfuhs.ac.in

Tamil Nadu: tnmedicalselection.net

Tripura: dme.tripura.gov.in

Uttarakhand: hnbumu.ac.in

Uttar Pradesh: upneet.gov.in

West Bengal: wbmcc.nic.in

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv