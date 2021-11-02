New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Testing Agency (NTA) declared National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET-UG 2021 Results on Monday, November 1. Along with the scorecard, the testing agency also released the qualifying scores, NEET 2021 cut-off list and percentile scores of candidates. The result was released on the official website of NEET--neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, a total of 15,442,75 candidates appeared for the Undergraduate medical entrance exam, out of which only 870074 candidates qualified. Three students have secured perfect 720 out of 720 marks in the NEET-UG Exam, while 16 scored 715 to tie at Rank 5, 17 and 19.

NEET-UG 2021 Result: Cut-Off List

As we informed you above, the testing agency has released the cut-off list based on which candidates will get admission to the affiliated colleges. So to ease down your task, here we are with cut-off marks and cut-off percentile. Take a look below:

Category Cut off percentile NEET 2021 cut-off scores Number of candidates General 50th 720-138 770864 General-PwD 45th 137-122 313 OBC 40th 137-108 66978 OBC-PwD 40th 121-108 157 ST 40th 137-108 9312 ST-PwD 40th 121-108 14 SC 40th 137-108 22385 SC-PwD 40th 121-108 59 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th 128-113 321

NEET-UG 2021 Result: Counselling

As the result is out, now candidates are waiting for officials to declare the NEET-UG Counselling date. The NEET Counselling 2021 will be managed by the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The counselling will be held for the allotment of 15 per cent of All India Quota Seats in medical colleges across the country. And 85 per cent of seats will be finalised by the state counselling agency.

Here have a look at the number of seats available in each category:

Stream No of Seats MBBS 83,125 BDS 26,949 AYUSH 52,720 BVSc & AH 525

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of NEET and Jagran English for the latest updates on the NEET-UG 2021 Counselling.

