National Testing Agency (NTA) declared National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET-UG 2021 Results on Monday, November 1. Along with the scorecard, the testing agency also released the qualifying scores, NEET 2021 cut-off list and percentile scores of candidates. The result was released on the official website of NEET--neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, a total of 15,442,75 candidates appeared for the Undergraduate medical entrance exam, out of which only 870074 candidates qualified. Three students have secured perfect 720 out of 720 marks in the NEET-UG Exam, while 16 scored 715 to tie at Rank 5, 17 and 19.

NEET-UG 2021 Result: Cut-Off List

As we informed you above, the testing agency has released the cut-off list based on which candidates will get admission to the affiliated colleges. So to ease down your task, here we are with cut-off marks and cut-off percentile. Take a look below:

Category

Cut off percentile

NEET 2021 cut-off scores

Number of candidates

General

50th

720-138

770864

General-PwD

45th

137-122

313

OBC

40th

137-108

66978

OBC-PwD

40th

121-108

157

ST

40th

137-108

9312

ST-PwD

40th

121-108

14

SC

40th

137-108

22385

SC-PwD

40th

121-108

59

SC/ST/OBC-PH

40th

128-113

321

NEET-UG 2021 Result: Counselling

As the result is out, now candidates are waiting for officials to declare the NEET-UG Counselling date. The NEET Counselling 2021 will be managed by the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The counselling will be held for the allotment of 15 per cent of All India Quota Seats in medical colleges across the country. And 85 per cent of seats will be finalised by the state counselling agency.

Here have a look at the number of seats available in each category:

Stream

No of Seats

MBBS

83,125

BDS

26,949

AYUSH

52,720

BVSc & AH

525

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of NEET and Jagran English for the latest updates on the NEET-UG 2021 Counselling.

