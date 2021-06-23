NEET-UG, JEE Main 2021: The first phase of the exam was held in February and was followed by the second phase in March. The next two phases were scheduled for April and May.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Ministry of Education is likely to conduct the pending exam of the JEE Mains in July and August while the medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2021 may be postponed to September. However, a final decision regarding this is yet to be taken as the ministry is in the process of reviewing the COVID-19 situation across different states and UTs.

"The pending editions of JEE-Mains are likely to be conducted either at the end of July or August with a fortnight's gap between the two tests. NEET is likely to be pushed to September," a source said as quoted by the Indian Express.

This academic session onwards JEE Mains is being conducted four times a year for the convenience of students and to give them a chance to improve their scores. The first phase of the exam was held in February and was followed by the second phase in March. The next two phases were scheduled for April and May. However, they both were postponed amid the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

JEE Advanced was also postponed and scheduled to be held on July 3. This exam is conducted for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology and the National Institutes of Technology.

Regarding NEET-UG also no further decision was taken for the registration of the exam which was scheduled to commence from May 1 but was kept on hold. The fate of the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) is also yet to be decided by the ministry.

Earlier this month, CBSE cancelled the class 12 Board examination in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety and security of students. Following this, various higher studies students also requested cancellation of exams but the ministry has not indicated any such possibility.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan