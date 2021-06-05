NEET-UG, JEE Mains 2021: However, now the JEE Main and NEET exams 2021 are expected to be conducted in August. The NTA will release the JEE Main 2021 Examination dates for both sessions 15 days prior to the exams.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Union Ministry of Education will soon be reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country to conduct the engineering entrance exam JEE Main 2021 (for the April and May months) and the medical entrance exam NEET on August 1, according to news agency PTI.

"A review meeting is likely to be conducted soon to decide on the schedule of the pending editions of JEE-Mains and whether NEET-UG can be conducted on August 1." PTI quoted a source as saying.

Earlier, the JEE Main 2021 exams for the months of April and May were postponed till further notice after the class 12 Board exams were cancelled. In a much-awaited update on the Board Exams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made this announcement.

However, now the JEE Main and NEET exams 2021 are expected to be conducted in August. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2021 Examination dates for both sessions 15 days prior to the exams. It will be announced on the official website of NTA at https://nta.ac.in. Students who have applied for the JEE Main 2021 can also check the examination dates on https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To offer flexibility to students, the JEE Mains will be conducted four times a year from this session onwards. The first phase was conducted in February, the second phase was conducted in March, while the next two phases were scheduled for April and May.

The last two phases of the JEE Main exams were cancelled amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Last week JEE Advance which was scheduled for July 3, was also postponed amid the Coronavirus situation in the country.

As of now, no further decision has been taken on NEET-UG. The Ministry is yet to decide the final call on the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) as well.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan