New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Medical Commission on Wednesday removed the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya sharing the news on Twitter wrote, Good news for the aspirants of NEET-UG! The National Medical Commission removes the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination. The decision will immensely benefit aspiring doctors and further help in strengthening medical education in the country."

Good news for the aspirants of NEET-UG!



The National Medical Commission removes the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination.



The decision will immensely benefit aspiring doctors and further help in strengthening medical education in the country. — Office of Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) March 9, 2022

The upper age cap put by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 2017 was 25 years for unreserved candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates.

In a notification, the CBSE had stated that "the upper age limit for NEET-UG is 25 years as on the date of examination with relaxation of five years for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category".

"I would like to inform that it has been decided in the 4th NMC meeting held on 21st Oct, 2021 that there should not be any fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination. Therefore, the information bulletin may be modified accordingly.

Check the Notice here:

"Further, the process for official notification to suitably amend the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 to this effect has been initiated," a communication sent by Dr Pulkesh Kumar, Secretary NMC to Dr Devvrat, Office of Senior Director, National Testing Agency, on March 9 said.

The age criteria had often been questioned in the Supreme Court and high courts of the country.

With the age limit criteria removed, aspirants can now appear in the medical entrance exam as many times and even after taking admission to other courses, an official said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh