New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: In a first for the NEET-UG, the Ministry of Education has decided to add a centre in Dubai and Kuwait for the medical entrance exam this year according to the officials. Not just this, the NEET-UG exams this year will also be conducted for the first time in Punjabi and Malayalam, along with 11 other languages.

Earlier this week the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the opening of the Kuwait exam center to facilitate the Indian student community in the Middle East. On Thursday, the agency decided on add one for centre in Dubai.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to create one more centre city in Dubai in addition to the one already created at Kuwait city during the year 2021," Human Resource Development Secretary Amit Khare said in a letter to Foreign Secretary, Ministry for External Affairs.

He also said that the Indian communities in the Gulf countries will be informed about this in advance. "The Indian community in the Gulf countries may appropriately be informed about this. I would also be grateful if the Indian embassies in Kuwait and Dubai are advised to extend their full cooperation to the NTA in conduct of the exam in fair and secured manner," Khare said.

The 13 languages in which the NEET-UG will be conducted this year are Punjabi, Malayalam, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English. The number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. Similarly, the number of examination centres has also been increased from 3,862.

Meanwhile, The registrations for NEET-UG 2021 has started on NTA's website at http://ntaneet.nic.in. The exams were earlier scheduled on August 1 but were postponed to September 12 keeping in mind the safety and security of students amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, a total of 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam out of whom 7,71,500 qualified.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha