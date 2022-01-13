New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: NEET-UG counselling will start from January 19, Union Health Minister announced on Thursday. He also released the final date sheet of NEET-UG counseling 2022 today.

Check the schedule here:

NEET-UG counseling to begin from January 19: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya



Schedule as follows: pic.twitter.com/zllKWmXInm — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya taking to Twitter wished the students ahead of the counselling and wrote, "You all are the future of this country and I hope that all of you will serve the people and get ahead in your career."

प्रिय छात्रों, MCC द्वारा NEET-UG के लिए काउंसलिंग 19 जनवरी से प्रारंभ की जा रही है।



आप सभी देश का भविष्य हैं और आशा है की आप सभी सेवा ही धर्म के मंत्र के साथ अपने करियर को आगे नई दिशा देंगे। मैं सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 13, 2022

For the lesser-known, NEET UG 2021 counselling will be conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc & AH and BSc Nursing courses under 15% All India Quota (AIQ), all deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS and JIPMER colleges. Eligible aspirants are advised to read further to know more about NEET counselling 2021.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the round one counselling registrations for NEET PG 2021 at mcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates must register for NEET PG 2021 counselling round one till January 17, 2022.

Let us inform you that, a candidate can only fill-up the form for the counselling once. The counselling will take place in four rounds – Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

Candidates can also visit the official website at the official website – mcc.nic.in. Candidates should also know that this time the admissions would be done for 15% All India Quota, AIQ seats, after taking into account the new EWS, OBC reservation criteria.

