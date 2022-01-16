New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) Counselling 2021 application process will start from January 19. All the interested students in the medical field will be able to apply on the website that is mcc.nic.in.

According to the schedule released, the first round of verification of seat matrix will be conducted by the institutes on January 17 and 18. The registration/ payment process will commence on January 19 and continue till January 24, up to 12:00 pm. The payment facility will be available for three more hours, until 3:00 pm on January 24.

Furthermore, the choice filing will begin on January 20 and end on January 24 at 11:55 pm. Then the process of seat allotment will be done from January 27 to 28. Results of the same will be declared on January 29.

For the second round of NEET-UG Counselling 2021, again the Registration/ payment process will commence on February 9 and continue till February 14, up to 12:00 pm. The payment facility will be available for three more hours, until 3:00 pm on February 14.

Then Choice filling will begin from February 10 and it will end on February 14 at 11:55 pm. Choice locking will take place from 4:00 pm to 11:55 pm on February 14. And The processing of seat allotment will happen from February 17 to 18. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on February 19.

Steps to register for NEET-UG 2021 Counselling:

Visit the website mcc.nic.in and click on the “new registration” tab.

Fill in the details such as NEET roll number, registration number, date of birth and other required information

Pay the NEET UG 2021 counselling registration fee

Fill in the course of your choice and list the colleges according to the preference

Lock the choices within the mentioned dates.

NEET UG Counselling 2021 Fee:

All the eligible candidates will require a minimum amount of fee to register for the NEET-UG counselling 2021. According to NEET for Central universities, all UR category students will have to pay a Counselling fee of Rs. 1,000 and security fee (Refundable) Rs 10,000 in online mode. Also, all the SC/ST/OBC/PwD will have to pay Rs 500 counselling fee and security fee (Refundable) Rs 5,000 in online mode.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Documents Required

NEET 2021 admit card

Copy of online application form

NEET marks sheet

Nationality certificate

Class 12 marks sheet

Class 10 certificate for age proof

Aadhar Card

Meanwhile, all eligible candidates should know that MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 percent for UG and 50 percent for PG. The detailed counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Posted By: Ashita Singh