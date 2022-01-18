New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate, NEET-UG 2021 registration process for All India Quota (AIQ) Round 1 Counselling from tomorrow, January 19. Candidates can apply for NEET UG Counselling by visiting the official website of MCC-- mcc.nic.in. The last date to register is January 24, 2022.

Once NEET-UG 2021 Round 1 Registration process is complete, candidates will have to fill choices from January 20 to January 24, and the verification of candidates will be done by institutes from January 25 to January 26. The result of the Round 1 seat allotment will be declared on January 29, 2022.

This year, candidates will be provided with four rounds of AIQ counselling instead of two-- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. However, no seat will be reverted to the respective states after completion of AIQ Round 2, MCC in a statement said. The state-wise schedule for AIQ has been released on the official website of MCC, candidates can visit the website to check.

NEET UG 2021 Counselling Process

1. Registration: Applicants will be required to enter their roll numbers, registration numbers, dates of birth, etc, as printed on their NEET 2021 scorecard while registering online.

2. Locking Choices: After registration, applicants will have to fill the choice and give preferences of the institute they desire to get admission.

3. Seat Allotment List: MCC will release the result of the seat allotment list on January 29, 2022. Candidates will have to download the NEET seat allotment letter within the due dates and report at the institute within the given period.

4. Documents: Candidates must carry their NEET allotment letter 2021, and original documents of their class 10 and 12 mark sheet to complete the admission formalities.

