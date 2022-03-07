New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released an important update regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Under Graduation or NEET-UG Counselling 2021 admissions. MCC has released a notice stating the requirement of a Migration Certificate for reporting purposes. Details about the notice are given below. Candidates may also visit MCC's official website at - mcc.nic.in. to learn more about the update.

As per the latest MCC NEET UG Counselling 2021 notice, the Migration Certificate is not a 'mandatory' document anymore for reporting. This means you are not necessarily required to have a Migration Certificate for reporting. It is only a desirable document now and in case a candidate is not able to produce it due to any reason, they cannot be denied admission by the Institute. However, the candidate will have to give an undertaking to the institute that they will submit the document within a period of 7 days.

"It is for the information to candidates/ participating colleges that Migration Certificate for Reporting of UG Counselling is a desirable document but not ‘Mandatory’. Hence, it is advised to colleges that in case any candidate is not able to produce ‘Migration Certificate’, the college can admit the candidate provisionally by receiving an Undertaking from the candidate that he/she will submit the Migration certificate within a period of 7 days," MCC's official notice reads.

This update is important because every round of NEET-UG Counselling 2021 ends with admission procedures. Selected students have to submit various documents at the allotted institute. Therefore, students must keep this new rule in mind while taking admissions.

Important dates to remember:

The registrations for the Mop-Up round of NEET-UG Counselling 2021 will begin from March 10, 2022. Seat allotment for this round will be announced on March 19, 2022. Further, those candidates who are not able to secure a seat in this round can try again in the Online Stray Vacancy round.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha