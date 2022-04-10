New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The demand to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2022 has been trending on the microblogging site, Twitter. Students on Twitter are sharing the hashtag #PostponeNEETUG2022 asking the National Testing Agency (NTA) to delay the medical entrance test. This comes as NTA recently postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2022. Now, aspirants have stormed social media asking the testing agency to extend the exam dates further.

What is the demand of the students?

The NEET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on July 17, students are demanding the exams be postponed to August.

Here's why students are demanding to postpone NEET 2022:

Many students on Twitter have demanded the postponement of NEET 2022 stating that the time between the NEET date announcement by NTA and the actual exam date is too less. Students are saying that they have not got enough time to prepare for NEET 2022 exams. As per NTA's notification, NEET-UG is scheduled to be conducted on July 17, 2022 in offline mode. Therefore, students are saying that 2 months are not enough to prepare for the exams.

Many have argued that the JEE Mains 2022 exams were postponed despite candidates having more time to prepare for the exams. The JEE Mains exams also have more attempts options available. However, NEET 2022 is being conducted with just 1 attempt, and the announcement for the exams was made late. Therefore, the students are saying that it is not fair to NEET aspirants. They say giving 1-month extra time by postponing the NEET exams to August will give them more time to prepare for the exams.

"As there is only few months left I didn't get gov seat last year this year my parents allow me for last attempt I wished to for both examination Neet, Jee mains but unfortunately it not going to be happen. Please postpone Neet," on Twitter user wrote.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha