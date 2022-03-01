New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Examination date for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 conducted by National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to be announced soon. As per the latest developments on the same, the Medical Advisory Council has suggested conducting the NEET 2022 examination in the third or fourth week of June.

As per media reports, the topic of NEET 2022 Exam Dates was discussed in brief at the Medical Advisory Council (MAC) Meeting. The meeting which was also attended by Officials from NTA officials and Education Ministry saw a discussion on the appropriate time for holding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test UG Medical Exam.

NTA is expected to announce NEET-UG 2022 Exam Date and JEE Main 2022 Exam Date Soon. Meanwhile, as per the latest buzz, the conducting body of NEET 2022 exams can release the exam dates by March 10. Once released, candidates can check the date sheet and important dates on nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. Again, there is no official confirmation or any announcement about the NEET 2022 Exam Date yet.

As per the information available, NEET 2022 Exam Date would fall in the last week of June i.e., mostly around 23rd or 26th June 2022. Following the meeting, officials informed that no changes have been proposed to the Exam format and NEET Exam Pattern for session 2022.

About NEET 2022 Exams:

NEET UG 2022 which will be held to screen candidates for undergraduate medical, dental courses, will be held in pen and paper mode as a single-day exam for all aspirants. The exam would be held in multiple languages, as was conducted last year.

NTA is also responsible for conducting other undergraduate entrance examinations like JEE Main 2022 and CUCET from the month of April. But, NEET 2022 by far is one of the largest examinations conducted by NTA, with nearly 16 lakh students appearing every year.

Posted By: Ashita Singh