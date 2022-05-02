New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The date to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET-UG 2022 has been extended. The deadline for NEET-UG 2022 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). As per NTA's notification, the registration for NEET 2022 has been postponed till May 15. This means candidates can now apply for NEET-UG 2022 till May 15 as previously, the application deadline was May 6.

The step has been taken because Armed Forces Medical Colleges have decided to use NEET for admission to BSc Nursing courses. Therefore, the dates have been extended to give candidates more time.

“It has also been decided by the Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services that the scores of NEET (UG) will be used for the selection of FEMALE Candidates Only for admission to the B.Sc. (Nursing) Course…In view of the above, the last date for receiving Online Applications for the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2022 for all the candidates has been extended,” reads the NTA notification.

NEET-UG Exam Date:

The NEET-UG entrance exam is scheduled for July 17.

How to apply for NEET-UG 2022:

Step 1- First, open the NEET registration 2022 link from- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2- Then fill in personal and academic details in the application form including choice of exam centres

Step 3- After that, you have to upload the scanned images of documents as per the specifications

Step 4- Then you will be asked to make payment for NEET registration fee in the online mode

Step 5- Once, you have done all this, you can take the printout of the confirmation page for future reference

NEET UG registration fee

General category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs, 1600

General EWS, OBE-NCL candidates have to pay Rs 1500

SC, ST, PwD, and Third gender candidates are required to pay Rs 900

Candidates outside India applying for NEET have to pay an application fee of Rs 8500

Posted By: Sugandha Jha