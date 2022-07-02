NEET-UG 2022 Admit Cards: When Will NTA Release Hall Tickets?

The admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate, (NEET-UG) 2022 will soon be released by the National Testing Agency. Candidates who have registered for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the admit cards are released students can check and download them from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Details on NEET 2022 Admit Card

The admit card will contain details such as examination centre, examination roll number, date of birth, full name, etc. In order to get admit card, students first need to login into their respective NEET accounts by entering their registration number and date of birth.

Check list of details given on NEET 2022 Admit Card here:

Name of the Candidate

NEET 2022 roll number

NEET registration number

NEET Exam dates (Date and time of the examination)

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Date of birth

Gender

Category/ Sub-category

Student’s Address

Medium (Language) of the examination

Number and address of the exam centre

Candidate signature

Exam day instructions and guidelines

The education body will conduct the exam on July 17, 2022. It is expected that NTA will soon issue the admit card for the students who are appearing for the exam.

If you have also registered for the exam and want to download the admit card (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

NEET Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- neet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the official page, go to the notice section and click on the admit card link

Step 3: Now, candidates need to log in with the credentials

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the NTA for further information.