New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Days ahead of the medical entrance exam, social media sites were flooded with reports that one of the exam papers of NEET 2021 was leaked. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday denied the claims of a question paper leak and assured students that there has not been any breach in the security system.



"It’s fake. Students are advised not to believe such news," NTA Director-General Vineet Joshi was quoted as saying by IndiaTV.



Though the NTA has assured that its security system has not been breached, students have flooded Twitter, asking the government to conduct an investigation.



"NEET exam paper leaked.... its total failure of government," said a user on Twitter. Another user tweeted, "Some are claiming to have leaked the NEET paper which some group sold to selective people. A serious investigation is needed before conducting the exam. Postpone NEET-UG immediately."

Some are claiming to have leaked NEET paper which some group sold to selective people. Serious investigation is needed before conducting the exam..Postpone NEET UG immediately . #OperationNEET @dpradhanbjp

Earlier, the NTA had reissued admit cards for the medical entrance exam. It said that as some students were facing problems with postcard images, that's why it had decided to release revised admit cards.



The NEET-PG 2021 exam was held on September 11 whereas NTA conducted the NEET-UG exam on September 12. According to reports, 16 lakh students will take the NEET-UG entrance exam this year. The exam started at 2 pm on September 12 and continued till 5 pm.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen