NEET-UG 2021: The Supreme Court during the hearing asked the petitioner to "make a choice" if they want to appear in multiple exams.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea seeking the rescheduling of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate courses for the year 2021, adding that the exam will be held as per schedule on September 12.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court which included Justices AM Khanwilkar, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar refused the postpone the exam for the "convenience of some students", asking the petitioner to "make a choice" if they want to appear in multiple exams.

"We really need to lay down the extent of our judicial intervention. These students should burn the midnight oil and prepare. How much can we intervene as a court," the apex court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The petition was filed Advocate Sumanth Nookala who had asked the top court to give directions to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the NEET-UG exam that will be held on September 12. In his petition, Nookala said that NTA's decision to conduct the exam is "manifestly arbitrary and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution of India".

"Your grievance is other exams will commence and your result isn't declared. The relief claimed is unnecessary as authorities say you will be permitted to appear," the petition read.

The plea also alleged that CBSE improvement students won't be able to appear for the exam as a student who has not passed the CBSE exam is not not eligible to get a NEET UG seat. However, the NTA on September 3 had clarified that students would be allowed to appear for the examination.

"The non-declaration of result will not stop the students from appearing in the exam, and results will only be required during the counselling," the NTA told the top court.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma