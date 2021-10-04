New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate exam (NEET-UG ) held on September 12, 2021, due to alleged paper leak and malpractices.

"Instances of impersonation and paper leakage cannot be to the detriment to the lakhs of students who have appeared for the exam", the Supreme Court observed while dismissing the plea.

A plea was filed in the court requesting that fresh exams be held in view of the alleged question paper leak in the NEET-UG exams held last month in September. The plea was represented by Advocate Ninad Dogra.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha