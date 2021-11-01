New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency on Monday, November 1 announced the results for NEET-UG 2021. NTA has shared the scorecards to each student who appeared for the NEET-UG exams on their mails. The scorecard for students will be made available on the official website.

NTA also named three students Mrinal Kutteri (Telangana), Tanmay Gupta (Delhi), and Karthika G Nair (Maharashtra) as the toppers who secured All India Rank 1 in NEET UG 2021.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in and check the result by entering their roll number, date of birth, and security pin. NEET result has been declared in the form of a scorecard mentioning the all India rank (AIR), category rank, total marks secured by the candidates in the entrance exam along with other details. The National Testing Agency has also released the final answer key along with results.

Steps to check NEET-UG 2021 results here:

- Visit the official website of on neet.nta.nic.in

- On the homepage, go to the NEET UG 2021 results available on the homepage

- Now, enter your credentials such as date of birth, roll number, and other details

- Within a few seconds, NEET UG 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

- Verify the details and download the scorecard for future use

A total of 16 lakh students appeared in the exam this year and the entrance exam was conducted on September 12 at test centers across the country and abroad.

As NEET results are now out, the Medical Counselling Committee and other counseling authorities will begin the registration process for MBBS admission soon.

For more details and latest updates candidates are advised to check the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in

Posted By: Ashita Singh