New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Ever since National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2021 Answer Key, candidates are waiting to know when the authorities will release the final answer key and NEET 2021 Result. As per the recent notice, it seems the agency is going to take a bit longer to declare the results of the medical entrance examination for Undergraduate courses. NTA has reopened the application and correction window for NEET 2021 Phase 2 after candidates requested the authorities. According to the notice, the last date to submit the form is October 26, 2021, till 5 pm.

“On receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency is again opening the window for filling up of second set of Information and correct/modify the particulars of the first and second phase of online application form for NEET (UG) 2021,” the NTA said.

The agency further added, "This facility is also available for candidates who have done one-time corrections in these particular fields earlier. The candidates are strongly advised to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as NTA will be sending the scanned scorecard to the registered e-mail address."

In case of any discrepancy, the admission of candidates would be cancelled. So it is advisable to carefully check the application forms before hitting the Submit button and be certain of no errors.

NEET 2021 Result: Date

Now, candidates can expect the declaration of NEET-UG 2021 Results after October 26, 2021, that is, after NEET Phase 2 application and correction window closes. NTA will release the result at the official website--neet.nta.nic.in and send their scorecards to their registered e-mail address.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the website of NTA or Jagran English for the latest updates on the NEET-UG 2021 Result.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv