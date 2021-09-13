NEET-UG 2021 Result: To get admission in top medical and dental colleges, candidates are required at least 50 percentile for General category and 40 percentile for SC/ST/OBC.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2021 was held on Sunday, September 12, across the country in 13 languages amid the COVID-19 pandemic scare. This year, the question paper contained 200 questions in multiple-choice question formats from Chemistry, Physics, Zoology and Botany. The candidates were asked to answer only 180 MCQ. Nearly 16 lakh students appeared for the undergraduate medical and dental test, and to them, the paper was a bit easy, especially the Biology section. However, the Physics section was quite tough, even difficult than the last year.

Now, as the entrance exam is over, candidates are looking forward to the answer key, date of result and cut-off. So here we are with the tentative list:

NEET-UG 2021 Result: Date

According to the past trends, National Test Agency (NTA) is likely to release Answer Key by September 25, 2021, while the result is expected to be announced by October 10, at the official website--neet.nta.nic.in. However, no official notice has been released yet regarding the same.

Last year, the exam was held on September 13, and NTA released the Answer Key on September 26 and declared the result on October 16.

NEET-UG 2021 Result: Qualification

There are only 55 thousand seats under NEET, and to get admission in top medical and dental colleges, candidates are required at least 50 percentile for General category, 40 percentile for SC/ST/OBC, 45 for Unreserved PH and 40 for ST/ SC/OBC PH. After clearing the exam, the admission will be based on the merit list, which will be released after the declaration of results.

NEET 2021 Result: Cut-Off

As per a TimesNow report, this year, the cut-off is expected to start from 710 for the General category, while for SC/ST/OBC and Unreserved PH is from 120 and 125 respectively. Check out below:

Medical aspirants are advised to keep a check on the official websites of NTA or Jagran English for the latest updates on both NEET UG 2021 and NEET PG 2021 results.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv