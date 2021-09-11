NEET-UG 2021: Twitter was filled with NEET aspirants seeking an explanation and demanded a high-level enquiry into the case.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET-UG 2021, is scheduled to take place tomorrow, September 12, 2021. However, ahead of the medical entrance exam, rumours of the NEET-UG 2021 question paper getting leaked is doing rounds on all social media platforms. Following this, NEET aspirants, All India Students’ Federation (AISF), National Students Union of India (NSUI) and others took to Twitter and started trending #OperationNEET.

This happened after a TV news channel showed a mafia dealing with NEET question papers in Rajasthan. Also, he was seen asking for money to secure the seat in the General and ST/SC category. However, in the three-hour-long report, the channel said that it does not confirm claims.

Soon after this show, Twitter was filled with aspirants seeking an explanation and demanded a high-level enquiry into the case. Meanwhile, hilarious memes also started doing rounds on Twitter. Take a look below:

Report of #OperationNEET is indeed serious, we cannot allow education mafia to exploit systematic loopholes leaving lakhs of marginalized students vulnerable, @dpradhanbjp must look into the matter & constitute a high level inquiry committee after validating the reports ASAP — AISF (@AISFofficial) September 10, 2021

This is betrayal with lakh of students who truly prepare for exam. #OperationNEET pic.twitter.com/VFvAl786ig — Fahim Ahmad (@F_Ahmad727) September 10, 2021

When you spend your whole year for preparation of NEET

and suddenly came to know that papers are leaked #OperationNEET #PostponeNEETUG2021 #NEET pic.twitter.com/8nftg7uHSs — Fahim Ahmad (@F_Ahmad727) September 10, 2021

Neet papers leaked and seats sold out with high rates

#OperationNEET

Meanwhile students who've financial problem and are hard working : pic.twitter.com/x22abIYRT1 — Pooja mehta (@Poojamehta001) September 10, 2021



Meanwhile, as per a report in news18.com, the officials denied receiving any such complained and called the news rumours. “It’s fake. Students are advised not to believe such news," the officials were quoted saying.

Is NEET 2021 Postponed?

After the rumours starting doing rounds, NEET-UG 2021 aspirants requested the education minister to postpone the medical exam via Twitter. However, no official notice has yet been released, which means, the exam will be held as per schedule.

In the report showed by the media channel, they claimed that the person has been arrested, and the investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, NEET-PG 2021 is being conducted today, September 11, 2021. This year, around 2 lakh students registered for the exam. NTA has reissued the admit cards for UG medical exam. The agency reissued the card as some students were facing issues with postcard images.

NEET aspirants are advised to keep a close check on the official website of NEET or English Jagran for the latest updates on NEET-UG 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv