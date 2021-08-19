Candidates who have applied for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be able to check the city of their exam centre from August 20 onwards. The link to view the exam city will be activated on NEET's official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to announce an important update about the exam city for NEET-UG 2021 tomorrow, August 20. Candidates who have applied for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be able to check the city of their exam centre from August 20 onwards. The link to view the exam city will be activated on NEET's official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Here's everything you need to know about NEET 2021.

What is it meant for?

NEET is a uniform entrance examination for admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized colleges/Deemed Universities/Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India. This year NEET will be conducted in 13 different languages.

How to download the admit card for NEET 2021:

First visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in

Then click on the admit card download link which will be available on the homepage.

Then you will be asked to login with your registered ID.

Once this is done, the NEET-UG 2021 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the NEET-UG 2021 admit card.

Take a print out of it.

Important dates you shouldn't miss:

NEET 2021 will be conducted on September 12 by NTA.

The registration window for the same will be closed on August 6.

NTA will activate the exam city intimation link on August 20.

NTA is likely to release the NEET admit card 2021 on September 9.

The admit card will be released three days prior to the exam.

This year NEET will also be conducted in foreign countries. NTA has established one center for the medical entrance exam in Dubai and another centre in Kuwait City.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha