New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2021), which will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on August 1 this year, may get postponed amid a delay in the procedure. Since the NEET registration process hasn’t begun yet, experts have suggested that NTA will not be able to hold the exams on the announced date, according to a Dainik Jagran report.

Why will NEET-UG be postponed?

According to the Dainik Jagran report, experts have said that the registration process and allotment of exam centres take around 45 days. Even if the registration process is started today by the NTA they will consider giving candidates at least 25 days time to enrol themselves.

Also, once the registration is over the agency will need some time to process applications which will not be completed till July end. Therefore, it is most unlikely that NTA will hold NEET on August 1.

Experts have also suggested that there is no tentative time limit available to conduct the exam on August 1. There is a possibility that the registration process may start from July 1 and the exam may be postponed till the end of August.

A big relief to students?

Meanwhile, many students have been hoping for NEET exams to be postponed amid the pandemic. Citing the emotional and physical stress due to the coronavirus situation in the country students have requested NTA as well as Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to defer the date of the exams.

NEET UG exam is conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS courses. NTA has made it clear that the exam will be conducted offline, i.e. in pen and paper mode only. The exams will be conducted in 11 languages including Hindi and English.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha