New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Test Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to pay application fees for NEET 2021 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test). Aspiring candidates can now submit their fees by August 15, 2021, up to 11:50 pm. This decision was taken after aspirants demanded the agency extend the last date of application fee submission.

This opportunity is only for the candidates who registered for the medical undergraduate entrance exam 2021. “The concerned candidates are requested to use this final opportunity as no further chance will be provided," the official notice read.

Also, candidates must note that the application correction window will close today, August 14, 2021, at 2 pm. So candidates are advised to make changes immediately before it's too late. In case of any doubts regarding NEET-UG 2021 entrance, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or email at: neet@nta.ac.in.

NEET-UG 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 12, 2021, in 13 different languages across the nation.

Meanwhile, recently, the Maharashtra CET cell issued a notice for all the state students who are set to appear for the medical entrance exam. “Aspiring candidate for B.Sc.Nursing course should note that the admission to BSc Nursing course will be done on the basis of NEET-UG 2021 result. All concern candidates should take note of the same and apply for NEET-UG-2021 within prescribed time on NEET (UG) portal: https://neet.nta.nic.in,” reads the notification," read the official notice.

This year, NTA has introduced some changes in the exam process and question paper pattern due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Also, the admission for BSc Life Science, AYUSH and Veterinary courses will be through NEET 2021.

