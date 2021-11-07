New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NEET-UG 2021 results, undergraduate medical aspirants are now waiting for the counselling to start. However, state and central counselling committees, including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC), are yet to make an official announcement regarding the counselling dates for NEET-UG 2021 medical seats.



Admission of the students in AYUSH courses like BHMS, BUMS, BAMS, BYNS, and BSMS will be done through NEET counselling. In order to check further updates about counselling schedule, candidates should keep a close eye on the official website -- mcc.nic.in.



According to a notice on MCC's website, NEET-UG Counseling 2021 schedule would be available soon. As per NEET-UG, the counselling process consists of different rounds in order to facilitate the allotment of seats at the All India level (AIQ) and at the state level. The process includes registration, fee payment and choice filling; choice filling and locking; processing of seat allotment; result and reporting.



According to the rules, every participating medical college will consist of 15 per cent of total seats whereas state colleges will consist of 85 per cent seats reserved for the NEET 2021 counselling.



NEET 2021 Counselling Process



Registration: In order to apply for UG medical seats, a candidate has to register himself or herself for the NEET 2021 counselling process. After which he or she is required to enter his or her roll number, registration numbers, names, and other credentials.



Payment of Counselling Fee: To complete the entire process of the NEET 2021 counselling application, the candidate has to pay for the NEET 2021 counselling application.



Exercising and Locking Choices: Now, the candidate has to fill the choice of course and give preferences of the college or institute in which he or she wants to get admission. Candidates have to lock their choices because if they do not do so, choices will be locked automatically by DGHS.



Seat Allotment List: In the case of all India seats, the counselling committees, DGHS on behalf of MCC will be responsible for releasing the NEET 2021 seat allotment list.



Important points candidates need to know:



* All the candidates should keep their necessary documents ready for the counselling process, including admit card, rank letter, class 10 and 12 pass certificate, government-issued photo ID, passport size photos, and caste certificate.



* The total number of seats available for MBBS are 83,075 26,949 for BDS, 52,720 for AYUSH, 603 for BVSc & AH, 1,899 for AIIMS and 249 for JIPMER.



* This time there are a total of four rounds of counselling -- Round 1, Round 2 of AIQ, and Mop-Up Round & Stray Vacancy Round.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen