New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The medical entrance exam aspirants have started a new trend on Twitter #JusticeforNEETUGAspirants after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Ugraduate) or (NEET-UG) 2021 will not be deferred and held as scheduled on September 12 (Sunday). This comes after the NEET UG aspirants were demanding the postponement of the medical entrance exam this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 16 lakh students have registered for NEET 2021, which was earlier scheduled for August 1. However, it was delayed due to an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave.

"The NEET-UG 2021, will be held on 12th September across the country following COVID-19 protocols. To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the center. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured," Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had tweeted last month.

The Education Minister further said that in order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centers will also be increased from 3,862 used in the previous exams.

Majority of students are still disappointed with the new date and are demanding further deferment till October due to back-to-back exams. The candidates are claiming that NEET dates are clashing with several other exams including CBSE private, Class 12 improvement, and compartment examinations. Besides, other crucial examinations like ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research), MHT CET 2021, and COMEDK are also said to clash with the NEET examination.

Now, candidates are trending hashtags such as #ShiftNEETUG, #PostponeNEETUGTillOctober #DelayNEET, and #RescheduleNEET on Twitter to intensify their demands.

However, NTA DG Vineet Joshi denied any clash of NTA dates with other exams as per an interview given to India TV. Officials from the ministry of education have also stated that further postponement of the NEET 2021 exams will lead to indefinite delay.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha