The NEET answer keys 2021 will be released for M, N, O, P for all 1 to 6 series and students can check them by logging into the application portal by using their application number and password.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on September 12, 2021. The NTA is expected to release the answer key soon for the candidates to calculate their score. Students are advised to keep an eye over the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

How can students calculate the answer NTA UG NEET 2021 score?

According to the information given for NEET-UG 2021 over the official website, candidates will be given four marks for one correct answer, but they will lose one mark for each incorrect answer. In order to calculate the total score, the candidate needs to sum up all the correct answers and then multiply them by four. After that, the candidate needs to sum up all the incorrect answers and then divide them from the score of correct answers to get to the final score.

Here's how you can check the answer keys step-by-step:

Step 1: Log in to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find the link of NEET-UG 2021 answer keys -- click on that

Step 3: Once done this, the candidate will land on a new page, where they can find the answer keys -- the answer keys will be in PDF format.

Note: In case of any mistake found in the answer, the candidate can file the objection.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen