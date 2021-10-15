New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency NTA on Friday released the answer key and OMR response sheet for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) -- NEET-UG 2021 exam on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download the answer key from NTA's website -- neet.nta.nic.in.



The education body conducts the NEET-UG exam for those candidates who want to pursue their careers in the medical field. The exam was conducted on September 12 in 13 different languages and lakhs candidates appeared for the exam. As per the NTA, a student has to pay Rs 1,000 for every question in order to raise an objection in the answer key. The facility for raising objections will be available till October 17, and candidates can also challenge the OMR sheets.



NTA will look into the objection raised by the candidate, and if the education body will find any error, it will be resolved in the final answer key. The final answer key of the NEET-UG exam will be published along with the results.



"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge," an official statement said.



Here’s how you can download NEET 2021 Answer Key and OMR Sheets:



Step 1:Visit the official website of NEET UG -- neet.nta.nic.in.



Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will find the link of answer key/ OMR sheets -- click on that



Step 3: Enter the necessary details like -- your application number, password



Step 4: Click on 'sign in'



Step 5: Your answer key and OMR sheet link will appear on the screen

