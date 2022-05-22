New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 successfully concluded on Saturday with over 1 lakh 82 thousand candidates appearing for the exam. The exam was conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There were 200 multiple-choice questions in the exam that were taken from MBBS curriculum including Pre-Clinical, Para-Clinical, and Clinical.

As the medical entrance test is over now, the wait for NEET-PG Result 2022 has started. It takes around over a month to prepare the NEET-PG Results once the exams are over. However, this time the authorities will not share the official NEET PG 2022 answer key due to the Non-disclosure agreement (NDA). Therefore, the results will be released sooner than usual.

As per media reports, the NBE will release the NEET PG 2022 result PDF on June 20. Aspirants are advised to review the NEET PG 2022 result PDF for further information. The NEET PG 2022 result will be declared by NBE in the form of a merit list. It will include the candidate's roll number, marks (out of 800), and rank. It should be noted that only those candidates will be regarded as qualified for the postgraduate medical exam who meet the minimal qualifying cutoff.

Once the results are declared they will be released on the official website of NBE at- nbe.edu.in. Students will have to use their login credentials to check their scores. Below are the steps to check NEET-PG Results 2022 once they are released.

NEET PG 2022: How to check Results

Step 1: Go to the official website -- nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'NEET PG 2022 Result' (the link will be activated when the results are out)

Step 3: Then log in using your registration number and date of birth and click on submit button

Step 4: The NEET-PG Result will be displayed on the screen.

NOTE: Check and download the result for future reference.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha