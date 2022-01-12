New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate NEET-PG counselling has begun from today onwards (January 12). Through the official site of The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), candidates can apply for the Round 1 registration and the last date to apply for Round 1 counseling is till January 17, 2022.

“NEET-PG counselling is being started by MCC from January 12, 2022, following the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, as assured by the Ministry of Health to the resident doctors. This will give more strength to the country in the fight against Corona. My best wishes to all the candidates” tweeted Mansukh Mandaviya.

Reservations as per new policy

A new reservation policy will be followed this year. Under the All India Quota, these counselings are for 50 per cent of seats across India.

Reservation Policy of AIQ for Central Institutes/or University as well as State contributed seats is as follows:

Schedule Cast (SC) - 15 per cent

Schedule Tribes (ST) - 7.5 per cent

Other Backward Classes (OBC) - 27 per cent

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) - 10 per cent

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) - 5 per cent

Only one registration per candidate

A candidate is allowed to submit the NEET-PG counselling application or registration form only once. If a candidate is found to have submitted the application form more than once, then he or she shall be debarred, as per rules.

Documents required for NEET-PG counseling

*Admit cards of NEET 2021

*Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter

*Class 10 pass certificate

*Class 12 pass certificate

*Government-issued photo ID

*Passport size photos

*Caste certificate, if applicable

*Marksheet of MBBS, BDS

*Internship letter

*Registration certificates issued by MCI of DCI

Registration/Payment:

12th January 2022 to 17th January 2022 up to 12:00 NOON

Candidates can avail of the payment facility up to 03:00 PM of 17th January 2022.

Choice Filling/ Locking

13 January to 17 January (up to 11:55 PM)

Choice Locking from 03:00 PM of 17.01.2022 to 11:55 PM of 17.01.2022

Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes

18 January 2022 to 19 January 2022

Processing of Seat Allotment

20 January 2022 to 21 January 2022

Result

22 January 2022

Reporting

23 January 2022 to 28 January 2022

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen