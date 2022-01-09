New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: NEET-PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate) counselling will begin from Wednesday, January 12, 2022, Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Sunday. The development comes two days after the Supreme Court verdict ruling the NEET PG counselling under existing rules for the current batch of doctors who appeared in NEET-PG exam last year.

“NEET-PG counseling is being started by MCC from January 12, 2022, following the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, as assured by the Ministry of Health to the resident doctors. This will give more strength to the country in the fight against Corona. My best wishes to all the candidates,” Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter.

रेसीडेंट डॉक्टरस को स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय द्वारा दिए आश्वासन अनुसार, माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के आदेश के बाद MCC द्वारा NEET-PG काउन्सलिंग 12 जनवरी 2022 से शुरू की जा रही है।



इससे कोरोना से लड़ाई में देश को और मज़बूती मिलेगी। सभी उम्मीदवारों को मेरी शुभकामनाएं। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 9, 2022

NEET-PG counselling will be conducted by Medical Council Committee. The candidates may begin registering for the counselling at mcc.nic.in.

The months long suspension of NEET-PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) counselling had come to an end on Friday after the Supreme Court upheld 27 per cent quota for Other Backward Castes (OBCs) and 10 per cent for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for the current cycle of admissions.

A Supreme Court bench comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice A S Bopanna kept Rs 8 Lakh annual income as the benchmark to identify candidates eligible for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota.

The top court so far has not passed the final order on codifying the criteria for NEET-PG counselling. However, for the doctors who cleared last year’s NEET-PG exam, the counseling will take place as per the existing criteria without further delay. The validity of the criteria for future batches of Resident doctors will be subject to Supreme Court’s final order. The top court will next hear the matter in detail in the third week of March 2022.

