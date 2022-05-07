New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: A circular is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the NEET PG 2022 exam has been postponed to July 9. However, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) termed the letter as fake and clarified that the NEET PG 2022 exam will be conducted as per schedule, i.e. May 21.

"It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS," read a statement issued by NBE.

"All NBEMS notices issued July 2020 onwards bear a QR code. Scanning the QR code will redirect the user to the said notice on the NBEMS website," it added.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) also posted on Twitter that the NEET PG 2022 has not been postponed and that the circular is fake.

"A #FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022. The exam has not been postponed. It will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only," read the tweet.

Meanwhile, on Friday, over 15,000 aspirants submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging that the upcoming post-graduate examination should be postponed. The memorandum has come from students across the country, including the Delhi-National Capital Region, through various groups and associations.

"We 15,000 aspirants writing on behalf of majority of NEET PG aspirants suffering due to the ongoing counselling and upcoming NEET PG 2022 exam scheduled on 21 May, 2022. We would like to bring it to your notice regarding the issues faced by the aspirants who are unable to appear for the upcoming medical post-graduation entrance exam NEET PG 2022," the memorandum stated.

Furthermore, a section of aspirants had earlier written to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding postponement of the exams. They had pointed out that since the NEET PG counseling 2021 is not over yet, it leaves a very little gap between the counseling and the next exam.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha