NEET-PG 2022 Counselling: Can't Put Students In Jeopardy, Says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the counselling for NEET-PG 2022, scheduled to commence from September 1.

A bench consisting of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli made an oral remark when a counsel mentioned a matter seeking some clarification from the apex court.

"Counselling is to start from 1st September. Kindly list it before that", the counsel submitted.

"We'll not interfere. Let the NEET PG counselling go through.Don't stall it anymore", Justice Chandrachud said. The judge added "we cannot put the students in jeopardy", reports Live Law.

A writ petition was filed, challenging the decision of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE) not to release the answer key and question paper for NEET-PG 2022. The petitioners claimed that there were significant discrepancies in the scores of the candidates who appeared for the test.

The petition was filed by doctors who registered with the state medical council after completing their MBBS course. Their complaint is that, despite significant discrepancies in their NEET-PG 2022 scores, the NBE refuses to grant re-evaluation.

The petition prays to the apex court to issue directions to the NBE to release the question paper and answer key for NEET-PG 2022; provide options to the candidiates to re-evaluate their papers; permit candidates to challenge answer keys.

It requests the Court's permission to form a High Power Committee to investigate alleged discrepancies in scores and ensure fairness and transparency in the evaluation mechanism.

The petition also requests that guidelines be developed for publishing question papers and answer keys following the examination. It also seeks direction to NBE to upload individual OMR sheets along with the question paper and the answer key, immediately after the examination and to provide answer key and question paper to the candidates for NEET-PG 2022.

The court has observed on August 8 as well that it will not stay the counselling.