The Supreme Court has dismissed the plea filed by a group of doctors seeking an option to change the exam centre and postpone the conduct of NEET-PG 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a petition seeking direction to allow 'Centre Change Option' for the NEET-PG 2021 aspirants. The petition was filed by a group of doctors seeking directions to allow an option of changing the examination center and postponing the conduct of NEET PG 2021. The Court said it can not give directions till the National Board of Examination(NBE) allows such an option.

The petition was dismissed by a bench of Justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat, and Bela M Trivedi after noticing an improvement in the COVID situation in the country, declining cases, and fewer travel restrictions in force.

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora appeared for the petitioners and sought to persuade the bench of justices. She pointed out that COVID cases are still continuing in Kerala and many others states are also witnessing a spike in the Coronavirus cases.

Responding to this Justice Lalit said as quoted by Live Law, “Ms Arora, the situation is different now. There are no restrictions on travelling. Now the flight from Delhi to Kochi is also booked." He also pointed out that the vaccinations have increased and the severity of cases is less.

Earlier, the top court had allowed the plea of the exam change center for two NEET PG candidates, who were at an advanced stage of pregnancy. In this context, Justice Lalit added “We had only allowed the petitioners who were in their advanced stage of pregnancy but not we cannot give these petitioners the option. We made an exception and granted relief to two women who were carrying and were in the seventh and eighth month of their pregnancy, as it was impossible for them to travel, but this cannot be extended to everyone."

For the unversed, the NEET PG 2021 examination is scheduled to be held on September 11, 2021. This year, as many as 1,74,886 candidates have registered for the NEET PG examination.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha