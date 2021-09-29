New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test result - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 results. Earlier, the NEET-PG 2021 direct result link was not activated but now the link has been activated and students can check their results at the official website -- nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.



Students who wanted to pursue their careers in the medical line appeared for the NEET-PG 2021 exam. The NBE conducted the exam on September 11, 2021, in India in over 270 cities and 679 test centres. A total of 1,66,259 candidates appeared for the NEET-PG 2021 exam.



NBE cut-offs



Apart from results, the NBE has also announced the NEET-PG cut-offs on the basis of students who will get their admission.

Category Percentile Cut-off General (UR/EWS) 50 302 SC/ST.OBC (Including PWD) 40 265 UR-PwD 45 283



The official notice issued by NBEMS read, "NEET-PG 2021 rank and the merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category-wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/Regulations & Reservation Policy."



How to check NEET PG 2021 results:



Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE - nbe.edu.in.



Step 2: On the homepage of the website, candidates will find the link of 'NEET PG 2021' -- click on it



Step 3: This will lead the candidate to a new page that will have all the details about the exam.



Step 4: Now the candidate needs to enter all the credentials



Step 5: Neet PG-2021 result will appear in front of the candidate



Step 6: Download and take the print out the results for future use.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen