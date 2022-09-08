NEET UG Topper Vatsa Ashish Batra Reveals His Success Mantra

The National Testing Agency on September 7 declared the NEET UG results. With this, the wait of lakhs of medical aspirants came to an end. Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi and Tanishka scored the same 715 marks. However, Vatsa Ashish Batra bagged the second rank due to the NTA's tie-breaking policy.

Meanwhile, the Delhi boy revealed how he prepared for the exam and what all helped him to score the second position, Vatsa said, "my main strategy during the preparation of the exam was to focus on concepts and to keep the base strong." He also said that in order to achieve the score, he practise a lot of sample questions while preparing for the exam.

Revealing which subjects to focus on, the Delhi topper said that it varies on different days, and it is a personal choice on which subject to pick.

"I studied at least 5-6 hours were sufficient for self-study," Ashish added.

On being asked whether he was distracted due to social media, the medical aspirant said, "I was not totally detached from social media. However, I always kept a time limit for myself, and the moment I felt that my studies were being hampered or I was distracted, I stopped using the social media platforms."

Vatsa also revealed that one of his favourite subjects for him was physics, and the subject he liked the least was chemistry.

"Towards the end of the preparation, it was easy to understand each subject, and later I started liking all the subjects," the medical aspirant added.

The topper also said that currently he is concentrating on MBBS and will decide whether to continue with the medical profession or to opt for civil services.

More than 18 lakh students appeared in the NEET UG exams. The NTA conducted the exam on July 17. A total of 9,93,069 candidates have qualified NEET 2022 UG exam. While 4,29,160 male candidates cleared the exam, 5,63,902 females passed the NEET UG exam. Meanwhile, 07 transgender students also passed the medical entrance exam.