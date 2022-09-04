NEET UG Results 2022: NTA To Declare Results On September 7; Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency is set to announce the result of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on September 7. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are released, students can check and download the results from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Apart from the results, the education body will also release the NEET UG 2022 answer key and OMR sheets. Back on August 31, the education body released the answer key on the official website. Meanwhile, the education body is conducting the NEET UG re-exam today (September 4).

If you have also appeared in the exam and want to download the results (once released), then here's how you can download them by following these simple procedures.

NTA NEET UG 2022 result: Here is how you can check your result

Step 1: Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the option that reads ‘NEET UG 2022 result’ -- click on the homepage

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the credentials as asked

Step 4: The NEET UG 2022 results will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

More than 18 lakh medical aspirants are waiting for their results to be declared. The education body will conduct the exam on July 17, 2022.

Once the results are released., the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC releases the NEET UG Counselling schedule.

NTA will release the NEET 2022 answer key at the following official website

nta.ac.in

neet.nta.nic.in

It is likely that the cut-off for NEET UG 2022 will be 50 per cent for the general category, whereas 45 per cent for PH candidates and 40 per cent for candidates from the reserved category. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.