NEET UG Results 2022: NTA Likely To Release Answer Key Today; Here's How To Check

enLakhs of aspirants are waiting for their NEET 2022 results. The National Testing Agency is expected to release the result in the third week of August. The expected date for the result declaration is set as August 21. Before the results are out, the education body will release the answer keys. Meanwhile, as per media reports, the NTA is expected to release the answer key today (August 14). Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the answer key is out, students can check and download the document from the official website -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

The education body conducted the exam on July 17. Over 18 lakh students appeared for the exam. NTA will release the final answer key and results will be prepared by the education body based on an evaluation of their input.

If you also want to download the document (Once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How to Download NEET Answer Key 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.ine

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads ‘NEET 2022 Answer Key’ under Latest Announcement -- Click on that

Step 3: On the next window click on the designated ‘Answer Key’ link

Step 4: Now, students need to click and access the NEET 2022 answer key

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Where to check the provisional answer key

Once released, candidates can download the NEET answer key from neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

NEET result 2022: List of websites

nta.ac.in

neet.nta.nic.in

However, students should note that the date given for the result declaration is tentative in nature and can be changed. The NTA is yet to announce the date and time declaration of the results.

The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2022 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th. Meanwhile, the percentile of NEET UG is determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the all-India common merit list.