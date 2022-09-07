NEET UG Results 2022: NTA Declares Medical Entrance Results; Here's All You Need To Know

The National Testing Agency declared the NEET UG results on September 7. Now, candidates who appeared for the medical entrance test can check their results on neet.nta.nic.in and also on ntaresults.nic.in.

Tanishka from Rajasthan has emerged as a topper by securing 99.50 percentile in NEET UG 2022. This year, a total of 993069 candidates have passed the medical exam, out of which 429160 are male. 563902 female and 7 transgender.

Meanwhile, over 18 lakh candidates registered for the undergraduate medical entrance exam, out of which 16,14,777 aspirants appeared for medical entrance this year.

Overall, the pass percentage stood at 56.28, nearly the same as last year. Cut-offs dipped across categories - in case of general candidates from 138 in 2021 to 117 this year and from 108 to 93 in the case SC, ST and OBC candidates.

Along with NEET UG scores, NTA has also released, category-wise cut-off marks and all India rank list on neet.nta.nic.in. This year, the single largest UG medical entrance exam was held on July 17, 2022, in pen and paper mode.

NEET UG Result 2022: Here's How To ChecK

Visit the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on NTA NEET result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET 2022 examination was conducted at 3570 different Centres located in 497 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India.

Meanwhile, this year was the first time NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore Dubai and Kuwait City