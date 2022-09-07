NEET UG Results 2022: NTA To Announce Medical Entrance Results Today; Here's How To Check

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 Result declaration has become the topic of discussion for a few months. However, putting an end to lakhs of medical aspirants' wait, the National Testing Agency is expected to announce the NEET UG results today (September 7). Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are released, students can check and download them from the official website of the NTA -- neet.nta.nic.in

As soon as the results are declared, the education board will activate the NEET UG result links. As per the information given, the education body has only declared the date of the result declaration. However, the time at which the results will out remains unknown.

However, as per past trends, the results are likely to be released in the late evening. If you also appeared in the exam and want to download your results (once released), then here's how you can download them by following these simple steps.

NTA NEET UG 2022 result: Here is how you can check your result

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA -- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the option that reads ‘NEET UG 2022 result’ -- click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open where students have to enter their details and credentials as asked

Step 4: Once, done click on submit

Step 5: The NEET UG 2022 results will be declared in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

While the NEET UG results are set to be declared today, the education body has also announced the answer key and response sheet for the exam on its official website. However, students should note that the answer key is not the result. Students can only check and calculate their score card through the answer key. Meanwhile, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the NTA for further information.