NEET UG Results 2022: List Of Websites To Check Medical Entrance Exam Results

The National Testing Agency is set to announce the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 today (September 7). Students who appeared in the exams are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are released, students can check and download the score cards from NTA's official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Earlier, the NTA has already issued the answer key for the NEET UG Exams. The exam of NEET UG comprised -- Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Two sections were allotted to each subject. While section A had 35 questions, Section B consisted of 15 questions. However, candidates were required to attend to only 10 questions among those 15. Once the results are released, the NTA will upload them to the official website.

NEET UG Results 2022: Alternative website to view scores

Candidates can also check the results on different websites including

-- neet.nta.nic.in

-- ntaresults.nic.in

Meanwhile, the education board has only confirmed the date of the results, and timings are still awaited. Apart from the results, the education body will also release the final answer key.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to check the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

NTA NEET UG 2022 result: Here is how you can check your result

Step 1: Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Students will find the link that reads 'NEET UG 2022 result’ on the homepage -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open

Step 4: Now, students will need to enter their details and credentials as asked

Step 5: Once, done click on submit

Step 6: The NEET UG 2022 results will be declared in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

NEET UG result 2022: Reservation

S.C- 15 per cent

S.T- 7.5 per cent

PwD- 5 per cent Horizontal Reservation

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)- 27 per cent as per the Central List of OBC

EWS- 10 per cent as per Central Government Norms